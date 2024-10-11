Devin Singletary Injury: Questionable for Sunday night

Singletary (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Coach Brian Daboll said "we'll see" when reporters asked him about Singletary's Week 6 availability earlier Friday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. A game-time decision is possible, which would put a lot of fantasy managers in a tricky spot with the Giants playing on Sunday Night Football. Tyrone Tracy and Eric Gray came out of the gate splitting snaps and touches in Singletary's absences last week, with Tracy then dominating the workload after Gray lost a fumble near the goal line at the end of a lengthy opening drive. Tracy ended up taking 62 percent of snaps and 19 touches for 130 yards, making him a reasonable fantasy starter for Week 5 if Singletary is out again.