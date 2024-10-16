Devin Singletary Injury: Remains limited at practice

Singletary (groin) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Stretching back to Week 5 prep, Singletary now has been listed as limited on five consecutive injury reports, but he's been sidelined the last two games due to a groin issue, which has allowed rookie fifth-rounder Tyrone Tracy to burst onto the scene. Singletary will have two more opportunities to log a full session this week before the Giants potentially hand him a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Eagles.