Devin Singletary Injury: Remains limited in practice

Singletary (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Singletary now has cobbled together back-to-back capped sessions to kick off Week 6 prep, which is one more limited practice than he managed last week before he was deemed doubtful and eventually inactive this past Sunday at Seattle due to a groin injury. Friday's practice report ultimately will unveil whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.