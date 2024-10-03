Devin Singletary Injury: Sitting out another practice

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Singletary (groin) won't practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Singletary has now opened Week 5 prep with consecutive absences from practice, though the running back told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com prior to Thursday's session that he believes he has a chance to play Sunday in Seattle. In order to make that a reality, however, Singletary will likely need to take the field in some fashion Friday for the Giants' final Week 5 practice. If Singletary is a limited participant in that session, he would still likely carry a questionable designation into Sunday.