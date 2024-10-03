Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Devin Singletary headshot

Devin Singletary Injury: Sitting out another practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 3, 2024

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Singletary (groin) won't practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Singletary has now opened Week 5 prep with consecutive absences from practice, though the running back told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com prior to Thursday's session that he believes he has a chance to play Sunday in Seattle. In order to make that a reality, however, Singletary will likely need to take the field in some fashion Friday for the Giants' final Week 5 practice. If Singletary is a limited participant in that session, he would still likely carry a questionable designation into Sunday.

Devin Singletary
New York Giants
More Stats & News