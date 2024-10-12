Devin Singletary Injury: Will not play Sunday

Singletary (groin) has been downgraded ahead of the Sunday night game against the Bengals and will not play in the contest.

Head coach Brian Daboll was noncommittal when asked about Singletary's status earlier in the week, which said all fantasy managers probably needed to know entering the primetime contest. As a result, rookie fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy is set to operate as the team's starting running back in a juicy matchup against a Bengals defense that has been pitiful all year long. A converted collegiate receiver, it's entirely possible Tracy could get more involved through the air after seeing only two targets in the Week 5 win.