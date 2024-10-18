Devin Singletary News: Cleared from injury report

Singletary (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

He'll return from a two-game absence but makes for a risky fantasy play, after coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Tyrone Tracy has earned a larger role going forward. Daboll also said he wants to keep an eye on Singletary this Sunday, and the veteran RB never quite progressed to full practice participation, instead logging limited sessions Wednesday through Friday.