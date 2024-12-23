Fantasy Football
Devin Singletary headshot

Devin Singletary News: Gets just four carries in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 8:50am

Singletary rushed four times for 12 yards and didn't collect a target in Sunday's 34-7 loss to Atlanta.

The Giants went with a pass-heavy approach in the contest, especially after falling behind in the second quarter, and had only 13 rushing attempts as a team while Drew Lock threw 39 passes. As a result, Tyrone Tracy's modest seven carries paced the squad, and Singletary finished with fewer than five totes for the third time in five games. Given the sorry state of New York's offense and Tracy's emergence as the lead back, Singletary's fantasy relevance rests almost entirely on his chances of getting into the end zone, which he has done twice in that five-game span.

