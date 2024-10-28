Devin Singletary News: Minimal role again Monday

Singletary rushed twice for 11 yards and secured two of three targets for 12 yards in the Giants' 26-18 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

As his scant workload indicates, Singletary took a clear back seat to rookie Tyrone Tracy (head), who excelled with 145 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries despite exiting the game twice with injuries. Singletary saw only five carries in his Week 7 return from a groin injury after Tracy impressed during the former's two-game absence, and unless the head injury that forced Tracy's second and final exit from the game Monday lingers into Week 9, the minimal role for the veteran back should continue against the Commanders in Sunday's divisional battle.