Devin Singletary News: Valued as veteran presence

Singletary is likely to remain on the Giants' roster despite Tyrone Tracy's role as the likely primary ball carrier and the addition of RB Cam Skattebo via the 2025 NFL Draft, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Tracy and Skattebo provide promise as a young and talented 1-2 punch, which could lead to Singletary taking on a reduced role in New York's offense. However, Stapleton notes that Singletary is likely a lock for the roster, both because his veteran presence is valued on and off the field and -- perhaps more importantly -- because the Giants wouldn't gain any cap savings if they were to release the veteran RB. After signing a three-year, $16.5 million contract with New York in March of 2024, Singletary ceded lead ball-carrying duties to Tracy over the course of last year and averaged just 3.9 YPC over 113 rushes across 15 contests, adding 21 receptions on 24 targets for 119 yards.