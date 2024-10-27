Devin White News: Set to start Week 8

With Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) and Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) both inactive, White will start at outside linebacker against the Colts on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Buccaneers, White signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in March. However, he was a healthy scratch over Philadelphia's first four games of the regular season, and the 2019 first-round pick was released Oct. 8. White signed with the Texans on Wednesday, and he'll see action immediately with both To'oTo'o and Al-Shaair sidelined for Sunday's game. Across 14 regular-season games with Tampa Bay in 2023, White logged 83 tackles (49 solo), including 2.5 sacks, six passes defended and two interceptions.