2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield defied critics and his own career trajectory with a standout 2023 season that earned him a lucrative long-term contract this offseason. The 2018 first overall pick enjoys continuity in the form of his top two receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as ascending third-year pros Rachaad White and Cade Otton. However, whether Mayfield can master new coordinator Liam Coen's offensive scheme as well as that of the departed Dave Canales will be key to the Buccaneers' success.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Todd Bowles (Year 3)

Todd Bowles (Year 3) Offensive Coordinator: Liam Coen (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Liam Coen (Year 1) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Larry Foote, Kacy Rodgers (Year 3) – 3-4 scheme

Larry Foote, Kacy Rodgers (Year 3) – 3-4 scheme Bye Week: 11

Stats to Know for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 Record: 9-8

9-8 2023 Strength of Schedule: .481 (T-20th)

.481 (T-20th) 2023 Point Differential: +23 (13th)

+23 (13th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 62% (11th)

62% (11th) 2023 PROE: -1.7% (15th)

-1.7% (15th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 13th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,047 (25th) 1,081 (18th) Points 348 (20th) 325 (7th) Turnovers 18 (T-6th) 26 (T-12th) Yards 5,321 (23rd) 5,852 (23rd) Rush Yards 1,509 (32nd) 1,620 (5th) Pass Yards 3,812 (17th) 4,232 (29th) Drives 183 (20th) 183 (T-9th) Yards per Drive 29.1 (20th) 32.0 (23rd) Points per Drive 1.85 (18th) 1.78 (12th)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

QB RB WR TE Veteran Additions None None Sterling Shepard None Veteran Departures None None Russell Gage None Deven Thompkins David Moore

Defense

Draft Picks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Top Fantasy Story

All eyes will be on Baker Mayfield once again in 2024, but the level of expectation on the veteran signal-caller is exponentially higher than it was heading into his Buccaneers debut campaign in 2023. Whereas Mayfield faced a certain amount of scrutiny last summer while getting first crack at replacing the retired Tom Brady, the bar wasn't very high considering the former's numerous struggles on multiple teams over the previous two seasons.

The Oklahoma product responded by posting career highs in multiple categories, including passing yards (4,044) and touchdown passes (28), making him the new face of the franchise and the key to Tampa Bay's surprising playoff run. Mayfield is also the Bucs' fantasy centerpiece going into 2024, as his success and comfort level in Liam Coen's offense will largely impact the outlook for primary skill-position pieces Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Cade Otton and even Rachaad White.

Dave Canales' offense is thought to be among the most quarterback-friendly systems in the league, and the success Mayfield enjoyed in it made believers of a Panthers team trying to get the career of Bryce Young, their own first overall pick, on track. Reports from OTAs and minicamp spoke of Mayfield's increasing comfort level within Coen's scheme, but whether that translates to the regular season in a manner akin to the QB's 2023 campaign is the most pertinent fantasy question attached to the Bucs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Trey Palmer

The precocious Palmer never carried himself like a rookie sixth-round pick in 2023, recording a touchdown in both his first NFL regular-season contest and first playoff game. Along the way, the Nebraska product posted multiple grabs in 12 of 17 regular-season games and in one of the Bucs' two postseason matchups. Palmer generated a 39-385-3 line on just a 57.4 percent catch rate during the campaign, and his 4.33 speed and a year of experience with Baker Mayfield leaves him poised for a breakout 2024.

😴 Super Sleeper: RB Bucky Irving

Irving's impressive college career was overshadowed by a 4.55 40-yard dash at the combine, but the Oregon product didn't compile 3,722 yards from scrimmage and 25 total touchdowns in 39 games by chance. He profiles as an ideal candidate to occasionally spell lead back Rachaad White, who logged a taxing 336 touches in 2023. With Irving seemingly capable of mirroring White's skill set, the rookie could carve out a solid role that gives him the opportunity to exceed expectations.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Team Futures

Buccaneers Super Bowl 59 odds: 80-1 (T-21st) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-21st) Todd Bowles 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 75-1 (T-30th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-30th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 8.5 (T-16th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Player Futures

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Schedule