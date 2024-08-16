Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Auction Draft Values
Get custom Fantasy Football Auction Draft Values for any league size, uncommon scoring system or unique roster settings.
2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Juan Carlos Blanco 
Published on August 16, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield defied critics and his own career trajectory with a standout 2023 season that earned him a lucrative long-term contract this offseason. The 2018 first overall pick enjoys continuity in the form of his top two receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as ascending third-year pros Rachaad White and Cade Otton. However, whether Mayfield can master new coordinator Liam Coen's offensive scheme as well as that of the departed Dave Canales will be key to the Buccaneers' success.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Todd Bowles (Year 3)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Liam Coen (Year 1) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Larry Foote, Kacy Rodgers (Year 3) – 3-4 scheme
  • Bye Week: 11

Full 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Depth Chart

Full 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Stats

Stats to Know for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • 2023 Record: 9-8
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .481 (T-20th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: +23 (13th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 62% (11th)
  • 2023 PROE: -1.7% (15th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 13th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,047 (25th)1,081 (18th)
Points348 (20th)325 (7th)
Turnovers18 (T-6th)26 (T-12th)
Yards5,321 (23rd)5,852 (23rd)
Rush Yards1,509 (32nd)1,620 (5th)
Pass Yards3,812 (17th)4,232 (29th)
Drives183 (20th)183 (T-9th)
Yards per Drive29.1 (20th)32.0 (23rd)
Points per Drive1.85 (18th)1.78 (12th)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsNoneNoneSterling ShepardNone
     
     
     
Veteran DeparturesNoneNoneRussell GageNone
   Deven Thompkins 
   David Moore 

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsRandy GregoryNoneJordan Whitehead
   Tavierre Thomas
    
Veteran DeparturesNoneDevin WhiteCarlton Davis
  Shaquil BarrettRyan Neal
   Dee Delaney

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
126Graham BartonC
257Chris BraswellOLB
389Tykee SmithCB
392Jalen McMillanWR
4125Bucky IrvingRB
6220Elijah KleinG
7246Devin CulpTE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Top Fantasy Story

All eyes will be on Baker Mayfield once again in 2024, but the level of expectation on the veteran signal-caller is exponentially higher than it was heading into his Buccaneers debut campaign in 2023. Whereas Mayfield faced a certain amount of scrutiny last summer while getting first crack at replacing the retired Tom Brady, the bar wasn't very high considering the former's numerous struggles on multiple teams over the previous two seasons.

The Oklahoma product responded by posting career highs in multiple categories, including passing yards (4,044) and touchdown passes (28), making him the new face of the franchise and the key to Tampa Bay's surprising playoff run. Mayfield is also the Bucs' fantasy centerpiece going into 2024, as his success and comfort level in Liam Coen's offense will largely impact the outlook for primary skill-position pieces Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Cade Otton and even Rachaad White.

Dave Canales' offense is thought to be among the most quarterback-friendly systems in the league, and the success Mayfield enjoyed in it made believers of a Panthers team trying to get the career of Bryce Young, their own first overall pick, on track. Reports from OTAs and minicamp spoke of Mayfield's increasing comfort level within Coen's scheme, but whether that translates to the regular season in a manner akin to the QB's 2023 campaign is the most pertinent fantasy question attached to the Bucs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Trey Palmer

The precocious Palmer never carried himself like a rookie sixth-round pick in 2023, recording a touchdown in both his first NFL regular-season contest and first playoff game. Along the way, the Nebraska product posted multiple grabs in 12 of 17 regular-season games and in one of the Bucs' two postseason matchups. Palmer generated a 39-385-3 line on just a 57.4 percent catch rate during the campaign, and his 4.33 speed and a year of experience with Baker Mayfield leaves him poised for a breakout 2024.

😴  Super Sleeper: RB Bucky Irving

Irving's impressive college career was overshadowed by a 4.55 40-yard dash at the combine, but the Oregon product didn't compile 3,722 yards from scrimmage and 25 total touchdowns in 39 games by chance. He profiles as an ideal candidate to occasionally spell lead back Rachaad White, who logged a taxing 336 touches in 2023. With Irving seemingly capable of mirroring White's skill set, the rookie could carve out a solid role that gives him the opportunity to exceed expectations.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Team Futures

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Player Futures

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8Washington Commanders4:25 PM
2Sep 15at Detroit Lions1:00 PM
3Sep 22Denver Broncos1:00 PM
4Sep 29Philadelphia Eagles1:00 PM
5Oct 3at Atlanta Falcons8:15 PM
6Oct 13at New Orleans Saints1:00 PM
7Oct 21Baltimore Ravens8:15 PM
8Oct 27Atlanta Falcons1:00 PM
9Nov 4at Kansas City Chiefs8:15 PM
10Nov 10San Francisco 49ers1:00 PM
11Bye  
12Nov 24at New York Giants1:00 PM
13Dec 1at Carolina Panthers4:05 PM
14Dec 8Las Vegas Raiders1:00 PM
15Dec 15at Los Angeles Chargers4:25 PM
16Dec 22at Dallas Cowboys8:20 PM
17Dec 29Carolina Panthers1:00 PM
18TBDNew Orleans SaintsTBD

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Juan Carlos Blanco
Juan Carlos Blanco
Winner of the FSWA 2016 Newcomer of the Year Award, Juan Carlos Blanco has been playing fantasy sports for over 20 years and covers NBA, MLB, NFL, CFL and Arena Football for Rotowire.com, including serving as the beat writer for teams in multiple sports. He has previously written for KFFL.com and remains an avid season-long and daily fantasy player in multiple sports as well.
2024 Tennessee Titans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Tennessee Titans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Washington Commanders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Washington Commanders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Seattle Seahawks Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Seattle Seahawks Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Fantasy Football Sleepers & Busts: Undervalued, Overvalued Players
2024 Fantasy Football Sleepers & Busts: Undervalued, Overvalued Players
Guillotine League Strategy, Tips and Rankings for 2024
Guillotine League Strategy, Tips and Rankings for 2024
DFS NFL: Eagles at Patriots Thursday Preview
DFS NFL: Eagles at Patriots Thursday Preview