De'Von Achane Injury: Dons non-contact jersey Monday

Achane (concussion) wore a red non-contact jersey in practice Monday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It's encouraging that Achane was on the practice field with his teammates Monday coming out of Miami's Week 6 bye, but he still has a few hurdles to clear in order to pass the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. He will need to upgrade to full practice participation at some point prior to Sunday's game against the Colts to have a chance to suit up. Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright would likely take on larger roles should Achane sit out due to the concussion he sustained in the Week 5 win over the Patriots.