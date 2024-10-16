De'Von Achane Injury: Logs full practice

Achane (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Achane shed his non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, with the running back's listed full participation indicating that he's trending toward being available Sunday against the Colts, barring any setbacks. Assuming Achane officially clears the NFL's concussion protocol within the next couple of days, he'll be in line to head into the weekend without a Week 7 injury designation.