De'Von Achane Injury: Optimism for Week 7

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's "optimistic" that Achane (concussion) will fully clear the NFL's concussion protocol after Friday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Achane still needs to gain clearance from an independent neurologist, but he's otherwise practiced in full this week and seems to be trending in the right direction coming out of a Week 6 bye. Assuming Achane can indeed gain full clearance in time for Sunday's road matchup in Indianapolis, he'll figure to lead Miami's speedy backfield, in which Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright are also pushing for touches.