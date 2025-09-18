After being held to 2.7 yards per carry by the Patriots in Week 2, Achane bounced back with an efficient effort on the ground that included two double-digit-yardage runs. He also followed up an 8-92-1 receiving line against New England with another busy night as a receiver, albeit in a much more short-area role. Achane also saw rookie backfield mate Ollie Gordon convert a red-zone carry into a two-yard touchdown in the first quarter and log just three fewer carries, so the division of labor between the two will be worth monitoring in a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets on Monday night, Sept. 29.