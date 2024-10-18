Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
De'Von Achane headshot

De'Von Achane News: Clears concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Achane (concussion) said Friday he's fully cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is in line to suit up for Sunday's road matchup against the Colts, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Achane has been a full participation in practice coming off a Week 6 bye, and he's now fully on track to play Week 7 after having gained clearance from an independent neurologist. Including a Week 5 performance in which Achane handled just three carries before being forced off the field versus New England, the second-year pro has amassed just 63 rushing yards while averaging 2.3 YPC in his last three appearances. Now having shed any injury designation, Achane will have a chance to bounce back as the leader of Miami's backfield versus Indianapolis. While Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright represent threats to Achane's overall workload, he remains the No. 1 option in the Dolphins' talented running back room, a group that could see substantial work with Tyler Huntley still at the helm under center.

De'Von Achane
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News