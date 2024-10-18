De'Von Achane News: Clears concussion protocol

Achane (concussion) said Friday he's fully cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is in line to suit up for Sunday's road matchup against the Colts, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Achane has been a full participation in practice coming off a Week 6 bye, and he's now fully on track to play Week 7 after having gained clearance from an independent neurologist. Including a Week 5 performance in which Achane handled just three carries before being forced off the field versus New England, the second-year pro has amassed just 63 rushing yards while averaging 2.3 YPC in his last three appearances. Now having shed any injury designation, Achane will have a chance to bounce back as the leader of Miami's backfield versus Indianapolis. While Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright represent threats to Achane's overall workload, he remains the No. 1 option in the Dolphins' talented running back room, a group that could see substantial work with Tyler Huntley still at the helm under center.