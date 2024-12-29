Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
De'Von Achane headshot

De'Von Achane News: Produces dud against CLE

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Achane rushed 10 times for 25 yards while bringing in both of his targets for 13 receiving yards in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Browns.

Achane struggled in a matchup with a game script that should have benefited the winning side's starting running back. Despite the underwhelming performance, the sophomore standout remains a fantasy presence with 1,378 combined yards yards from scrimmage with 11 total touchdowns in 16 games this season. Achane will certainly be a focal point of the Dolphins' offensive attack in a matchup against the Jets next Sunday that could help push Miami into playoff contention with a victory.

De'Von Achane
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now