De'Von Achane News: Scores twice in Week 9 loss

Achane rushed 12 times for 63 yards and a touchdown while catching all eight of his targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.

Achane gave the Dolphins a 10-3 lead with a 14-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, and he added an eight-yard rushing score in the fourth. He finished with 20 touches to Raheem Mostert's 12, as Achane was much more active as a pass catcher. Achane has at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in all four games started by Tua Tagovailoa this season, so the second-year running back profiles as a strong Week 10 fantasy option against the Rams on MNF.