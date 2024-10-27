De'Von Achane News: Shines in QB's return

Achane rushed 10 times for 97 yards while catching six of eight targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals.

Achane got 47 of his 147 scrimmage yards on an explosive third-quarter run, and he fittingly capped that drive with a 12-yard touchdown catch. He finished with 16 touches while Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright combined for 12, but Mostert's nine carries included a pair of short touchdown runs. Achane and Mostert coexisted effectively in Achane's 2023 rookie season, and the return of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) under center raises the ceiling for Miami's entire offense heading into a Week 9 trip to Buffalo.