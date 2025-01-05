De'Von Achane News: Star on offense Sunday

Achane took 11 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown without recording a reception in Sunday's 32-20 loss to the Jets.

Achane was the standout on offense in an otherwise forgettable performance by the Dolphins to close out the 2024 schedule. It was also oddly the sterling sophomore's first professional game without recording a target or a reception. Achane capped off a strong fantasy year by setting new career highs in rushing (907) and receiving yards (592) with six rushing and receiving touchdowns respectively.