De'Von Achane News: Stymied in Week 4 loss

Achane rushed 10 times for 15 yards and brought in all three targets for 14 yards in the Dolphins' 31-12 loss to the Titans on Monday night.

Achane's forgettable numbers were essentially a microcosm of the type of night it was for the Dolphins offense as a whole. The speedy back had a long run of only five yards and was repeatedly stymied, and both his rushing and receiving yardage totals were season lows. Achane logged just one more carry than rookie backfield mate Jaylen Wright, who played more than expected due to Raheem Mostert's (chest) inactive status and the fact Jeff Wilson suffered a knee injury in pregame warmups. Achane does have a favorable Week 5 matchup against the equally hapless Patriots this coming Sunday, but with Miami's quarterback situation also shaky irrespective of who's under center, it remains to be seen if he'll have enough running room to contribute meaningful numbers.