De'Von Achane News: Two receiving TDs in win

Achane rushed 10 times for 32 yards and brought in three of four targets for 24 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 34-15 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Achane surprisingly found running room at a premium against a Patriots team that had struggled against opposing ground attacks all season, but he made up for it with the second multi-TD receiving effort of his career. Achane found the end zone from nine and 11 yards exactly six minutes apart in the second quarter, his fourth and fifth touchdowns over the last four games. Achane figures in for another busy workday when the Dolphins travel to Lambeau Field to face off with the Packers in a Thanksgiving Night showdown Thursday.