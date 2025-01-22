Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devon Key headshot

Devon Key News: Plays every game in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Key finished the 2024 regular season with 33 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 17 games.

Key appeared in one regular-season game in 2023 while spending most of the year on the Broncos' practice squad. He made Denver's 53-man roster at the end of training camp, splitt his 496 snaps evenly between defense (240) and special teams (256) and even started at safety in Week 9 and 11. Key will likely remain in a backup role at safety behind Brandon Jones and P.J. Locke for the 2025 campaign.

Devon Key
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now