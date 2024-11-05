Devon Witherspoon News: Stacks up seven stops

Witherspoon recorded seven tackles (four solo), two pass breakups and a forced fumble in the 26-20 overtime loss to the Rams on Sunday.

This was Witherspoon's fourth seven-tackle game this season, as he's averaging 5.7 stops per game. The 2023 first-round pick has endured a significant drop in pass breakups with just three through nine games after posting 16 through 14 games last season. Witherspoon is a locked-in starter on Seattle's defense and should maintain a decent fantasy floor as a result.