Dez Fitzpatrick headshot

Dez Fitzpatrick News: Remaining with LAC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Fitzpatrick signed a reserve/future contract with the Chargers on Monday.

Fitzpatrick spent most of the 2024 regular season on the Chargers' practice squad after being cut by the Steelers after training camp at the end of August. He was elevated for Week 18 against the Raiders due to Joshua Palmer (foot) being injured, but Fitzpatrick did not draw a target over 10 offensive snaps. Fitzpatrick will remain with the Chargers during the offseason and will look to impress the coaching staff ahead of the start of training camp in July.

Los Angeles Chargers
