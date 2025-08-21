Gabriel and Sanders are competing for slotting behind Flacco, who has already been named the Week 1 starter and is in line to handle 25-30 snaps with the first-team offense Saturday. Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett (hamstring) will miss a third consecutive preseason game due to injury, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. With roster cut-downs on deck next week, Saturday's game represents a crucial opportunity for both Gabriel and Sanders to put good reps on tape as they vie with Pickett for depth chart standing behind Flacco.