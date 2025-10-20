Deablo injured his forearm early in the first quarter and was quickly ruled out after being evaluated by medical staff in the locker room. Further tests revealed a fracture that will require weeks to recover, which makes the 2021 third-rounder a candidate for injured reserve. JD Bertrand played a season-high 58 snaps on defense following Deablo's exit, and the former finished Sunday's loss with 10 tackles (four solo), which co-led the Falcons with Jessie Bates. Bertrand figures to start at inside linebacker alongside Kaden Elliss for as long as Deablo is sidelined.