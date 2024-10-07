D.J. Davidson News: Records first full sacks of career

Davidson tallied two tackles -- both of which were sacks -- in Sunday's 29-20 win over Seattle in Week 5.

Davidson logged just a half-sack over his first 20 regular-season NFL games after entering the league in 2022, so his performance Sunday was a bit unexpected. Both of the defensive end's sacks came in a tight second half -- he brought down Geno Smith on a first-down play in the third quarter to help limit the Seahawks to a field goal, then took Smith down again with under a minute left in the fourth as Seattle attempted to mount a final rally. Davidson logged 33 percent of New York's defensive snaps Sunday, which is in line with the workload he has handled overall through the first five weeks of the campaign.