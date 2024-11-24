DJ Johnson Injury: Inactive for Week 12

Johnson (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Johnson was diagnosed with a concussion during the Panthers' Week 10 win over the Giants. He was able to practice all week -- including full sessions Wednesday and Friday -- but it appears the 2023 third-round pick was unable to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game. Johnson's next opportunity to play will be Week 13 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 1. Cam Gill, Charles Harris and Kenny Dyson will serve as the Panthers' rotational outside linebackers Sunday behind starters D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney.