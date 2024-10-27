DJ Johnson Injury: Ruled out vs. Denver

Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Johnson was carted to the locker room due to an ankle injury, and the 2023 third-round pick will not return to the game. The severity of the injury should be known following Sunday's game, which could jeopardize his chance of playing in Week 9 against New Orleans on Sunday, Nov. 3. Thomas Incoom will see more rotational snaps at linebacker behind Charles Harris and Jadeveon Clowney.