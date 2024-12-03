DJ Turner Injury: Moves to IR
The Raiders placed Turner (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.
The severity of the knee injury Turner suffered in this past Friday's 19-17 loss to the Chiefs isn't fully known, but he'll be sidelined until at least Week 18 as a result of his move to IR. After handling a light role to begin the season, Turner logged double-digit snaps in each of the Raiders' last 10 games while Davante Adams was sidelined with a hamstring injury before being traded to the Jets. Turner has turned in a 16-158-1 receiving line on 29 targets to go with five carries for 33 yards and another touchdown over his 12 appearances on the season.
