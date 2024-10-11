DJ Turner News: Ready for Week 6

Turner (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Steelers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to gathering in one of four targets for 12 yards this past Sunday at Denver, Turner had three targets in 23 career games on his resume. A hamstring injury limited his practice reps Wednesday and Thursday, but his return to full participation Friday has cleared him for Week 6 action. With Davante Adams (hamstring) ruled out and Jakobi Meyers (ankle) questionable for Sunday's game, Turner should be in store for at least a handful of looks from QB Aidan O'Connell and potentially more if Meyers joins Adams as inactive.