DK Metcalf News: Building chemistry with Rodgers

Metcalf said at mandatory minicamp that while establishing a rapport with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the veteran signal-caller's "playmaking ability after a play breaks down" and "how quickly he releases the ball" have both stood out, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Since being dealt to Pittsburgh and signing a five-year, $150 million deal with his new team, Metcalf's outlook has improved significantly. The Steelers' signing of Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal provides Metcalf with short-term stability at quarterback, plus a signal-caller with the necessary timing to complement the strengths of his route tree. Moreover, the decision to trade George Pickens to Dallas leaves Metcalf entrenched as the unquestioned top target in the Steelers' passing game, with all of Robert Woods, Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and TE Pat Freiermuth as ancillary options. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith also indicated that his usual run-heavy tendencies could shift in 2025, saying "we didn't bring [Rodgers] in here and sign [Metcalf] for all that money to go run the wishbone," and that "you try to play to the strengths of your team."