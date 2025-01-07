Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dominique Dafney headshot

Dominique Dafney News: Rejoins Panthers on futures deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 7:42am

Carolina signed Dafney to a reserve/futures contract Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Dafney did not suit up for regular-season action in 2024, but he did end the campaign on the Panthers' practice squad, and he'll start the new year with them too. Key contributor Tommy Tremble is coming off a contract year and is no lock to be back in Carolina for the next campaign, but Ja'Tavion Sanders projects for a large share of snaps at tight end in 2025 either way.

Dominique Dafney
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now