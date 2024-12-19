Donovan Wilson News: Past elbow issue

Wilson (elbow) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Wilson was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an elbow injury he likely picked up against the Panthers this past Sunday. However, the injury doesn't appear to be serious as he was able to practice Thursday without any limitations and should be able to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday. In the eight games since the Cowboys' Week 7 bye, Wilson has registered 44 tackles (25 solo), including 1.5 sacks, two pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.