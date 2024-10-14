D'Onta Foreman News: Backfield touch leader in loss

Foreman rushed 10 times for 31 yards and caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to Philadelphia in Week 6.

Starter Jerome Ford left the game after just four snaps with a hamstring injury, leaving the bulk of the backfield duties to Foreman and Pierre Strong (10 touches). Foreman's 12 touches (20 snaps) led the backfield while Strong (30 snaps) was on the field more often. Ford's status for Week 7's tilt against the Bengals may not matter much to Foreman or Strong, as the Browns anticipate Nick Chubb (knee) being ready.