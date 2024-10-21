D'Onta Foreman News: Fewest backfield snaps in loss

Foreman had two carries for five yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals. He also returned to two kickoffs for 31 yards.

On the day that Nick Chubb finally returned to action, Foreman brought up the rear of the backfield with just 11 snaps, compared to Chubb's 30 and Pierre Strong's 42. Jerome Ford (hamstring) was inactive. Foreman's touches have fluctuated from week to week, and he's yet to score a touchdown. When Ford's ready to play again and the pending return of Nyheim Hines (knee), who doubles as a return specialist, could further erode Foreman's viability in Cleveland.