D'Onta Foreman News: Productive in timeshare

Foreman carried the ball nine times for 44 yards and caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Commanders.

The veteran back saw 10 touches to Jerome Ford's 12, and Foreman's 60 scrimmage yards led the Cleveland backfield. It's was Foreman's best performance of the season, but his role could shrink quickly again if Nick Chubb (knee) is cleared to make his 2024 debut in Week 6. If not, Foreman could work in a timeshare with Ford again versus a well-rested Eagles defense that will be coming out of its bye.