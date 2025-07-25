Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Dorian Williams headshot

Dorian Williams Injury: Working through calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Williams (calf) did not participate in Friday's practice, Alex Brasky of SB Nation reports.

Williams injured his calf during a drill on Thursday and was held out of Friday's session. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but given it's training camp, the Bills will likely play it conservatively with Williams, who hasn't missed a game since entering the league in 2023. He finished the 2024 regular-season with 117 tackles (68 solo), one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries across 17 games.

Dorian Williams
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now