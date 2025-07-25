Dorian Williams Injury: Working through calf injury

Williams (calf) did not participate in Friday's practice, Alex Brasky of SB Nation reports.

Williams injured his calf during a drill on Thursday and was held out of Friday's session. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but given it's training camp, the Bills will likely play it conservatively with Williams, who hasn't missed a game since entering the league in 2023. He finished the 2024 regular-season with 117 tackles (68 solo), one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries across 17 games.