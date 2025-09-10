Morris said "I do expect [London] to play," but cautioned "that's not saying he is." Atlanta will wait to make a decision on London's status for Week 2 until the coaching staff has been able to evaluate him throughout a full series of practices, but Morris' optimism at least confirms that the star wideout has avoided a severe injury. London brought in eight of 15 targets for 55 yards during the Falcons' 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1. Fellow starting wideout Darnell Mooney (shoulder), who was unavailable against Tampa Bay, is also practicing Wednesday.