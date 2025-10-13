It was the Bijan Robinson and Drake London Show on Monday Night Football after the two budding superstars accounted for 396 of Atlanta's 443 yards of offense. The 23-year-old London didn't cool off over his team's Week 5 bye, bookending the break with a pair of 100-plus yard games with a touchdown scored in each. He actually finished the contest as the only wide receiver to record a catch for Atlanta, highlighting his status as QB Michael Penix's unquestioned No. 1 target. A red-hot London will set his sights on a battered 49ers defense Week 7.