The second-year QB found Hunter Henry for scores in the second and fourth quarters, but the rest of the Patriots' offense struggled on the afternoon, especially on the ground -- Maye led the team in rushing yards, and RBs Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson combined to lose three fumbles. Maye has a 5:2 TD:INT through three games to begin his sophomore season, but in Week 4 he faces a Panthers defense that surprisingly just shut out the Falcons, and his fellow 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix.