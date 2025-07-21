Menu
Dresser Winn

Dresser Winn News: Signs with Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Winn signed with the Rams on Monday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Since signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Winn has spent time on the team's practice squad, though he's yet to appear in a regular-season game. The quarterback faces an uphill climb this year as well on a depth chart with Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett.

Dresser Winn
Los Angeles Rams
