Drew Sanders Injury: Picks up injury

Sanders left Saturday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Sanders initially went to the training camp before heading to the locker room on the cart. The 2023 third-round pick suffered a torn Achilles in May of last year, so he played just four games and 17 defensive snaps. Sanders will compete for a reserve role in training camp behind Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton if he can shake off this injury.