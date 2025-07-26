Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Drew Sanders headshot

Drew Sanders Injury: Picks up injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Sanders left Saturday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Sanders initially went to the training camp before heading to the locker room on the cart. The 2023 third-round pick suffered a torn Achilles in May of last year, so he played just four games and 17 defensive snaps. Sanders will compete for a reserve role in training camp behind Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton if he can shake off this injury.

Drew Sanders
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now