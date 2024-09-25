Dru Phillips Injury: Out for Week 4

Phillips (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The rookie cornerback out of Kentucky was held out of practice all week due to a calf injury sustained during the Giants' Week 3 win over the Browns, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up Thursday night. With Phillips missing Week 4's matchup against the Cowboys, expect Isaiah Simmons to see increased work with the Giants' first-team defense.