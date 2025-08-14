Sampson started Cleveland's preseason opener and took two carries for six yards, although it didn't mean much with most of the key veterans -- including RB Jerome Ford -- being held out. The first-team reps in practice are a better sign, especially with no report of Ford being injured, potentially hinting at a rotation between the two RBs early in the season. Fellow rookie running back Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned -- and uncertain to play this season -- after a July arrest for domestic violence charges.