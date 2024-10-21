Earnest Brown News: Activated Monday

The Buccaneers activated Brown (ribs) off their injured reserve list Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The Northwestern product has yet to suit up for Tampa Bay this season after sustaining a rib injury in early September, but Monday's activation suggests he's moved past the issue. Brown appeared in seven games with the Rams in 2023, recording five total tackles across just 54 snaps. He's expected to serve as a rotational defensive lineman in the Buccaneers' Week 7 matchup against the Ravens on Monday night.