Edgerrin Cooper Injury: Could miss Week 12 due to injury

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that Cooper suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report after sustaining the injury, which prevented him from taking the field during Thursday's session. It appears the rookie second-round pick is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the 49ers, though he would give himself a chance to play if he's able to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday.