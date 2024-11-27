NFL Week 13 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

We're going to have to change up the process a bit. I've been a bit too reliant on favorites as of late, which is ironic because I pivoted against that notion earlier this year and raced out to a substantial positive percentage, only to give it away due to conservativeness over the past month-plus. I could pick locks each week given how difficult it is to pick every game against the spread, but if I'm being honest I think the record would more or less be the same. It says something that I'm effectively the same record at this exact point last year too. I finished last season on a blistering pace, so I'm expecting the same this go around too.

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the Week 13 NFL slate. For more NFL betting content here at RotoWire, check out our NFL picks series with several articles dropping each week.

NFL Week 13 Betting Picks For Each Game

NFL Week 13 Predictions

Week 12 Record ATS: 5-7

Week 12 Record on Totals: 6-6

Season Record ATS: 94-84-2

Season Record on Totals: 90-88

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 13 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

Bears vs. Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Lions Lions -9.5 Detroit -455; Chicago +350 47.5

The Lions have beat up on bad teams all year, but divisional games are always weird. Detroit has been the punching bag of the Thanksgiving games for decades, but now that they've been one of the best teams of the past two years, I'm more concerned that can be a let-down game of sorts. That the Bears have also looked competent offensively makes me think they can at minimum cover in this one.

Spread Pick: Bears +9.5

Total Pick: Over 47.5

Giants vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Giants vs. Cowboys Cowboys -3.5 Dallas -175; New York +145 37.5

I appreciate the NFL scheduling a snoozer during the food coma hour of Thanksgiving. This game would have been fine if not for Dak Prescott's hamstring injury, but as it stands there's really nothing redeeming about it. Ironically I think there's going to be a lot of offense on both sides now that Drew Lock is expected to play, but that won't convince me to actually watch this charade of a football contest.

Spread Pick: Cowboys -3.5

Total Pick: Over 37.5

Dolphins vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins vs. Packers Packers -3.5 Green Bay -170; Miami +142 47.5

No Jaire Alexander (knee), Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and possibly Isaiah McDuffie (ankle) is going to make things difficult for the Green Bay defense. Tua Tagovailoa is 0-7 in games under 40 degrees and it's likely going to be close to the teens by kickoff, so there is that, but I don't think it being "cold" just shuts down the Dolphins' offense. I do think Jordan Love and the offense can keep pace, so it might simply just be a scenario where whoever has the ball last wins.

Spread Pick: Packers -3.5

Total Pick: Over 47.5

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Game Spread Moneyline Total Raiders vs. Chiefs Chiefs -13 Kansas City -700; Las Vegas +500 42.5

It's going to be a revenge game for the Chiefs, who were embarrassed last year on Christmas Day and can do the same to a flailing Raiders team this week. Aidan O'Connell (finger) starting is only going to exacerbate things for Las Vegas to the point that I'd be surprised if this is even a contest.

Spread Pick: Chiefs -13

Total Pick: Under 42.5

Chargers vs. Falcons

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Falcons Chargers -1 Los Angeles -120; Atlanta +100 47.5

No J.K. Dobbins (knee) changes the Chargers offense and for the worse. I think Kimani Vidal can replace Dobbins to a certain extent and obviously Gus Edwards will still be a factor, but if Los Angeles can't really run the ball, I think it dramatically affects their passing attack. That being said, the Falcons just seem to underperform and certainly aren't coached to the level Jim Harbaugh has his team at. Prior to last week I think this would have been a no brainer, but not so much anymore.

Spread Pick: Falcons +1

Total Pick: Under 47.5

Steelers vs. Bengals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Steelers vs. Bengals Bengals -3 Cincinnati -162; Pittsburgh +136 47.5

I'm confused as to what Vegas is thinking here. The Steelers want to sit on the ball. They want to muck up the game to win and they do so frequently. The Bengals seem to almost intentionally find ways to lose. Why is the total so high then? I might be walking into a trap, but I'm going to just trust my gut with this.

Spread Pick: Steelers +3

Total Pick: Under 47.5

Texans vs. Jaguars

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Jaguars Texans -4 Houston -185; Jacksonville +154 43.5

I'm hoping the Texans hit their low mark last week. Jacksonville coming off a bye and possibly having Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) available is not ideal for my pick, but Houston can't continue to play this poorly, right? I thought they'd be a fringe Super Bowl contender and playing a close game against the Titans of all teams doesn't really give me comfort in that statement. I'm trusting my assessment of the Texans even if I shouldn't at this point.

Spread Pick: Texans -4

Total Pick: Over 43.5

Cardinals vs. Vikings

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cardinals vs. Vikings Vikings -3.5 Minnesota -180; Arizona +150 45

The Vikings have been squeaking by it feels like every week, but I'm not moving off the idea that they're effectively a top 10-ish team in the NFL. Maybe the Cardinals are in that same range, but there's the home-field advantage in play and I'm not all that convinced Arizona can consistently generate offense outside of James Conner. Kyler Murray should be able to scramble a bit and extend drives, but everyone thought the Cardinals were a year or more away for a reason -- because they are.

Spread Pick: Vikings -3.5

Total Pick: Under 45

Colts vs. Patriots

Game Spread Moneyline Total Colts vs. Patriots Colts -2.5 Indianapolis -142; New England +120 42.5

There's not much to see here unfortunately. The Anthony Richardson/Drake Maye battle might be something to look back on after the fact, but at the moment it's just two bad teams with little talent, and schemes that don't seem to prop up the little bit of plus-advantages each team might have. I'll take the Patriots to cover just because they're at home, but I don't have any conviction, or interest, in what will happen in this one.

Spread Pick: Patriots +2.5

Total Pick: Under 42.5

Seahawks vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Seahawks vs. Jets Seahawks -2 Seattle -135; New York +114 42.5

I'm truly surprised how dysfunctional the Jets are this season. Maybe I shouldn't be. Obviously they have a decade-plus history of this kind of thing. Obviously Aaron Rodgers wasn't the same caliber of quarterback he was early in his career, but I thought (and truthfully still think) he's one of the best New York has had since the turn of the century. Obviously....none of that has mattered. I think we can all sorta assume what the outcome will be as we run out the final month-plus for the Jets, but trying to understand how we got here is something we probably won't know about for a few years, if not longer.

Spread Pick: Seahawks -2

Total Pick: Over 42.5

Titans vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Titans vs. Commanders Commanders -5.5 Washington -245; Tennessee +200 44.5

Vegas seems to finally be concerned about Washington's offense and it rightfully should be after the past three weeks. Austin Ekeler (concussion) and Brian Robinson (ankle) potentially being out doesn't help the matter either. I should have trusted my gut last week with the DAL/WAS game and yet, I think I'm going to make the same mistake this week. As much as I don't trust Washington, I have far more concerns about Will Levis and that struggling offense especially against a non division opponent.

Spread Pick: Commanders -5.5

Total Pick: Over 44.5

Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Panthers Buccaneers -5.5 Tampa Bay -245; Carolina +200 46.5

I could have a completely wrong read on this, but I think there's going to be a ton of offense. Maybe the Buccaneers will just dominate the Panthers, but Bryce Young has figured something out even if it won't help in the win category. There's not much talent in Carolina, but they're going to keep playing hard and that should push the Buccaneers to produce plenty of points.

Spread Pick: Buccaneers -5.5

Total Pick: Over 46.5

Rams vs. Saints

Game Spread Moneyline Total Rams vs. Saints Rams -2.5 Los Angeles -148; New Orleans +124 49.5

It's a revenge game for the Saints after getting jobbed out of the 2018-19 playoff game! Never mind that nobody is still on that team, it's real to me! That being said, the Rams should walk through this one. I've been on the wrong side of the Saints games the past two weeks so I wouldn't be surprised if they somehow miraculously win this one too, but the Rams have a legitimate offense. They should be able to produce enough to keep New Orleans on their backfoot.

Spread Pick: Rams -2.5

Total Pick: Over 49.5

Eagles vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Ravens Ravens -3 Baltimore -155; Philadelphia +130 50.5

What a gem of a game. Just about every Ravens game has lived up to the hype and I expect this one to do the same. If Roquan Smith (hamstring) is unable to play, a defense that can at least stop the run could now be vulnerable in every facet. I'm not entirely sure how the Eagles, or anyone frankly, can stop Lamar Jackson and that offense, but I do feel comfortable saying Philadelphia can put points on the board. That's enough for me to assume they'll at least cover.

Spread Pick: Eagles +3

Total Pick: Over 50.5

49ers vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Bills Bills -7 Buffalo -310; San Francisco +250 44.5

Evidently the weather could be rather bad in this one. No Brock Purdy -- the 49ers are not gaslighting me into thinking he will play -- means this should be a walk in the (Orchard) park for the home team. I'm not overthinking this at all.

Spread Pick: Bills -7

Total Pick: Under 44.5

Browns vs. Broncos

Game Spread Moneyline Total Browns vs. Broncos Broncos -5.5 Denver -230; Cleveland +190 41.5

The Browns won their Super Bowl last week against the Steelers. No matter my feelings on Bo Nix, this game matters far more to Denver and I'm not confident Jameis Winston will avoid the turnovers against this fearsome Broncos secondary.

Spread Pick: Broncos -5.5

Total Pick: Under 41.5

NFL Week 13 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 13 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. We went 5-4 in best bets last week narrowly missing effectively all of our same-game parlays. Teasers continue to be our saving grace and will be my focus this week. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 13

BetMGM offers some of the best odds available for Week 13. If you're not signed up at BetMGM yet, new players at BetMGM can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Here are our NFL best bets for Week 13 at BetMGM.

Over 5.5 rushing attempts by Caleb Williams (-115)

Three-item SGP between DET/CHI (+195) -- Over 38.5 total points, over 50-plus receiving yards for DJ Moore and over 50-plus rushing yards for David Montgomery

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 13

Caesars Sportsbook also has great betting odds for NFL Week 13. If you are not registered yet, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars.

Boost -- Josh Jacobs over 79.5 rushing yards and a touchdown (+225)

Boost -- Travis Kelce and Brock Bowers each over 49.5 receiving yards (+175)

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 13

DraftKings Sportsbook has special offers for new users just in time for Week 13 of the NFL season. here are our best picks available at DraftKings Sportsbook this week.

Four-item seven-point teaser (+200) -- MIA/GB o40.5, PIT/CIN u54.5, ARZ/MIN o38, BUF/SF u51.5

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 13

One of the most popular sportsbooks available is FanDuel Sportsbook. Let's take a look at our favorite betting picks with FanDuel odds.

NFL Weekly Specials > Most Rushing Yards Thanksgiving Only > Tyrone Tracy (+380)

NFL Weekly Specials > Most Receiving Yards Thanksgiving Only > CeeDee Lamb (+700)

NFL Weekly Specials > Highest scoring game > MIA and GB (+120)

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 13

BetRivers is an up-and-coming and underrated sportsbook, and they are offering up to $500 in second-chance bets with the BetRivers bonus code. Bettors can use those for these picks on NFL Week 13.

Bills -7 (-106)

Fanatics Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 13

Fanatics Sportsbook is ringing in its first full NFL season. You can get in on the action at Fanatics by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days that your account is active. Here are our favorite picks this week using odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Eagles +2.5 (+105)

Look ahead at the NFL Week 14 odds as well, if you're interested in getting ahead of the line movement.