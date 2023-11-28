NFL Week 13 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The NFL gave us an Early Christmas present with four downright miserable offenses among the six teams on bye in Week 13. Given that I feel a bit snakebitten by bad luck -- particularly in the Eagles/Bills matchup last week -- less bad football is a win in my book.

Speaking of winning, I've been on a bit of a positive roll with the over/unders, finishing above .500 every week dating back to Week 8. Of course, the Law of Bragging means I'll be horrendous down the stretch, but I'm proud to have brought the season record back to a more respectable level.

NFL Week 13 Betting Picks For Each Game

Predictions for NFL Week 13

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 13 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

Home teams are listed last.

Week 12 Record ATS: 9-7

Week 12 Record on Totals: 11-5

Season Record ATS: 94-82-4

Season Record on Totals: 85-91-4

Seahawks vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Seahawks vs. Cowboys Cowboys -9.5 Dallas -455; Seattle +350 46.5

I think the Cowboys are due for a let down at some point, but I doubt it'll take place Thursday. Both teams will have had a week of rest to this point, but the Seahawks just aren't a very good offense. It was more or less true last year too, but Seattle just played a cupcake schedule. Dallas is now getting to benefit from its own breezy time, but at least in the case of Dak Prescott and company, I think they can legitimately score on anyone.

Spread Pick: Cowboys -9.5

Total Pick: Over 46.5

Chargers vs. Patriots

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Patriots Chargers -6 Los Angeles -258; New England +210 40

I understand not wanting to bet on the Chargers, but I'd be legitimately stunned if they end up goofing this one away. Brandon Staley may be staring across the sidelines at the coach of the 2024 Los Angeles Chargers, but at least for the moment he'll also be looking at legitimately one of the worst projected starting pair of quarterbacks in the league. Whether it's Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe, I don't think either option can generate more than 10 points. Obviously the Chargers could give up a flukey defensive TD to keep the spread close, but they just can't possibly lose this game....right?

Spread Pick: Chargers -6

Total Pick: Under 40

Lions vs. Saints

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions vs. Saints Lions -4 Detroit -198; New Orleans +164 46

This feels like the definition of a bounceback. Division games are weird and the Packers clearly were ready after getting embarrassed in Lambeau earlier this year, so I'm not judging Detroit too harshly for what occurred Thursday. The Lions might not be as good as the 49ers, Eagles and Cowboys, but that doesn't mean they're a fraudulent team either.

Meanwhile that's clearly the case for head coach Dennis Allen and the Saints. Any hope I had at New Orleans winning the division essentially went out the win in the loss to the Falcons. With Frank Reich unceremoniously given the door, I wish I could bet on the odds that 3-of-4 -- or even all four -- coaches from the NFC South are fired. Sportsbooks need to lean into the true degenerates like me, who just want to root on unsuccessful coaches leaving the NFL for good.

Spread Pick: Lions -4

Total Pick: Over 46

Falcons vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. Jets Falcons -2.5 Atlanta -148; New York +124 34

Hey, speaking of bad NFC South coaches! I actually think if Zach Wilson was playing, I'd pick the Jets outright to win this one, but the downgrade to Tim Boyle is just too insurmountable even for Arthur Smith and company to mess up.

Just looking at the schedule, the Jets are quietly in the running for a top-five pick this year. Of course, that's assuming Aaron Rodgers doesn't make a historic and unprecedented return from a torn Achilles, but let's be honest, did anything really think that was going to happen anyway?

Spread Pick: Falcons -2.5

Total Pick: Under 34

Cardinals vs. Steelers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cardinals vs. Steelers Steelers -5.5 Pittsburgh -245; Arizona +200 41

Shout out to RotoWire interns Luke Nemoir and Rishi Kothinti, who took the initiative over the holiday break to compile my win/loss record against the spread for every team up until this point. I'll present the data next week after a bit of prep, but suffice to say the Cardinals I believe are in my top five for most inaccurate teams this season.

Only issue is the Steelers also make that list and if not for a few good calls over the past four weeks, they would be easily my worst among the 32-team league. Perhaps I'm naïve given what occurred last week, but I do think the Cardinals offense is capable to the point where they'll move the ball against most teams. I refuse to echo that same sentiment for the Steelers, who produced yardage with offensive coordinator Matt Canada now gone, but predictably couldn't generate points. Arizona's defense is miserable, so we'll find out next week whether the movable object or stoppable force ultimately wins out.

Spread Pick: Cardinals +5.5

Total Pick: Under 41

Colts vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Colts vs. Titans Colts -1.5 Indianapolis -130; Tennessee +110 42.5

Division games make me nervous and betting on Gardner Minshew to wins game is also a test of faith. So what happens when you combine both?

Jonathan Taylor (thumb) evidently will not play this game, but I'm not sure that really tilts the equation all that much. The Colts are just a better, more complete team that's incredibly well coached. Head coach Shane Steichen absolutely deserves more credit in Coach of the Year conversation because I never thought I would have published the previous statement in August.

Spread Pick: Colts -1.5

Total Pick: Under 42.5

Dolphins vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins vs. Commanders Dolphins -9.5 Miami -455; Washington +350 50.5

I almost picked the Commanders here because historically teams with new coaches always look frisky, but then I remembered Ron Rivera saved his skin for at least one more week by ousting defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio last week.

I think Gondola Ron won't make it through the end of the season, but I'm hoping his coaching presence will benefit us this week at minimum.

Spread Pick: Dolphins -9.5

Total Pick: Over 50.5

Broncos vs. Texans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Broncos vs. Texans Texans -3.5 Houston -192; Denver +160 47.5

I really don't know what to make of this game. I don't think the Broncos are particularly good and I actually think the Texans are better than the 6-5 record, but this feels like a tricky game for a young team to win.

The extra half point also gives me a bit of confidence that the Broncos can at minimum cover in this one.

Spread Pick: Broncos +3.5

Total Pick: Under 47.5

Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Panthers vs. Buccaneers Buccaneers -5.5 Tampa Bay -238; Carolina +195 37

Here's another test for the new-coach-midseason rule, and it might be the biggest one yet. The Panthers' offense is just dreadful. There's really no redeeming that group in any way shape or form.

The Buccaneers are a good bad team -- one capable of taking care of business against the dreads of the NFL, but not good enough to rise above some of the true playoff teams. Last week this would be an easy call in my mind, but will the new coach theory rear its ugly head once more?

Spread Pick: Buccaneers -5.5

Total Pick: Under 37

49ers vs. Eagles

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Eagles 49ers -3 San Francisco -155; Philadelphia +130 46.5

I have no idea why the Niners are favored in Philadelphia. It makes zero sense to me. I understand the Eagles haven't looked sharp, but just three weeks ago we were hemming and hawing about how bad the 49ers are.

This is such a bizarre line that I'm assuming Vegas knows something that we don't. Maybe it's the status of Lane Johnson (groin), although I'd chalk the win/loss record stat that was trending last Sunday as more of an anomaly than anything else. Either way, I think the Eagles win this one outright unless we hear some new information.

Spread Pick: Eagles +3

Total Pick: Over 46.5

Browns vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Browns vs. Rams Rams -3.5 Los Angeles -175; Cleveland +145 39

I unironically think the Browns could win this game if Joe Flacco was starting, but at the moment it seems as if PJ Walker would get the call if Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) can't play.

Even still, the Rams offense is starting to get rolling a bit and there's the possibility Myles Garrett (shoulder) doesn't play either. I'm leaning towards LA to win and win rather comfortably too.

Spread Pick: Rams -3.5

Total Pick: Under 39

Chiefs vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Packers Chiefs -6.5 Kansas City -285; Green Bay +230 42

I'm not overreacting to the Chiefs struggling in the first half to the Raiders, and I'm also not overreacting to the Packers' surprising win Thursday. It's possible the Packers could be a playoff team, but I'd be surprised if they can consistently move the ball against this defense.

Spread Pick: Chiefs -6.5

Total Pick: Over 42

Bengals vs. Jaguars

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. Jaguars Jaguars -8.5 Jacksonville -380; Cincinnati +300 38.5

Man, ESPN has to be pissed about this one. They've struggled mightily to have any semblenance of an engaging football game this season, but Trevor Lawrence vs. Joe Burrow (wrist) would have been dynamite television.

Instead we get 60 minutes of Jake Browning trying to double-doink balls to Ja'Marr Chase. What a bummer.

Spread Pick: Jaguars -8.5

Total Pick: Under 38.5

NFL Week 13 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 12 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. We went 6-7-1 in best bets last week, but almost all of the recommendations were some plus-money options. That the Lions ruined a couple big parlays/teasers for me, as a Packers fan, was certainly bittersweet. Spoiler, I think it's a week to play things safe and just pick winners.

Look ahead at the NFL Week 14 odds as well, if you're interested in getting ahead of the line movement.